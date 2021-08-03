Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says in order to speed up the process, they're just going to have to trust people

MACON, Ga. — More people in Georgia are now able to schedule vaccine appointments.

Pre-K through 12th grade teachers and staff, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions are all able to get their shots.

As demand for the vaccine increases in Georgia, so does supply.

"We're probably better than we've ever been during this in terms of vaccine supply," says Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District.

Now, some people in those new groups want to know if they have to show some sort of proof, like a doctor's note, when they sign up.

We spoke to the North Central Health District and referred to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency running the mass vaccination sites to verify.

"We are not requiring any specific documentation when it comes to those complex medical conditions or any developmental disabilities and that is a decision by the state," says Hokanson.

He says they are taking the word of the people calling to make appointments.

Callers will be asked a series of yes or no questions about which category they fall into.

Hokanson says they're just trying to speed things up.

"We want the process to be as painless and as quick and efficient as possible and that's one of the ways that helps us," he says. "We're not going to be delving into what a specific situation is all about."

Kerry Futch with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency says if a parent or guardian makes the appointment at one of the mass vaccination sites, they're taking them at their word, but if the appointment is coming through a group home or organization, they're going to need some documentation.

Hokanson says they're hoping people will be honest.

"I think it's at the point now where supply is not as limited as it was, and with all these new eligibility groups, there is so much opportunity there where you're having people tell their life story, you're having people explain exactly how they qualify or trying to fit the mold to make sure they qualify," he says. "Yes, it does make it open for people to get through that probably shouldn't be getting through, but we're hoping people are going to be honest. We have to take people at their word, but the biggest thing right now is getting those groups the vaccine as fast as possible."

So, we can verify that no, you do not need a doctor's note or proof of you or your child's condition to get an appointment with the Department of Public Health or at one of the GEMA mass vaccinations sites.

What counts as a "complex medical condition" in this new phase?

The Georgia Department of Public Health says it includes: