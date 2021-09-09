No, you won't get a phone call for missing jury duty

Macon-Bibb County Superior Clerk Erica Woodford says five people have called recently asking if their arrest warrant was cleared after paying the fine.

MACON, Ga. — Scammers are calling Central Georgians, accusing them of missing jury duty and then telling them to pay a fine or go to jail.

To VERIFY if you'll get a phone call if you miss jury duty, we spoke with Bibb County Sheriff's Office Capt. George Meadows and Macon-Bibb County Superior Clerk Erica Woodford.

Denise McGhee's landline rang on August 17. She remembers the conversation vividly.

"The guy called and said he was deputy so-and-so and he was calling on behalf of Judge Simms," said McGhee.

The scammer continued to say that on August 2 only 15 jurors showed up.

He said Judge Howard Simms issued an arrest warrant for McGhee for not showing up, along with two other charges.

"His voice was very, very convincing. I mean he sounded like he could've been a Bibb County deputy," said McGhee.

Bond for each charge was set at $1,200, and the caller said if she hung up without paying via Cash App, Venmo or credit card, she'd go to jail.

So, will you get a phone call if you miss jury duty?

Meadows and Woodford say NO.

"That will not happen. You will not get a phone call from the sheriff's office saying you missed jury duty," said Meadows.

"The first step would be receiving a letter from me or the superior clerk's office saying you need to contact us saying why you missed jury duty. We will not call you telling you that you missed jury duty, telling you need to pay a fine. That is not how it works," said Woodford.

Here's the thing -- the jury scam isn't anything new, but there's been an uptick recently. Not too long ago, because of the pandemic, courts didn't have enough jurors, which creates the perfect opportunity for you to get scammed.

"I was thinking about the people who were getting scammed. If you're using a credit or debit card and they have your information, they will run up your credit card for other things as well," McGhee said.

So, again, the answer is NO. You will not get a phone call for missing jury duty. It's a scam.

Woodford says five people have called recently asking if their warrant was cleared after paying the fine. She believes there will be more.

Law enforcement says most scam calls seem to come from a local area code, but the call is probably coming from elsewhere.

Law enforcement also says they'll leave a voicemail if it's important. Otherwise, hang up.

Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau says scammers will always use fear as a tactic, but police don't call ahead to issue warrants. They'd find a lot of empty houses if they did.

For more information about how to spot a scam, go here. If you get a spam call or email involving deputies, call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.