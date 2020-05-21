MACON, Ga. — Hundreds of people have shared a Facebook post saying a man was kidnapped at a Macon CVS, taken to a motel, and robbed.

But is it true?

13WMAZ set out to VERIFY whether that happened.

We contacted the woman who made the post, spoke to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, and checked sheriff’s office records.

Here’s what we found out:

Cathy Hackle posted on Facebook saying the man -- a teacher -- was robbed Tuesday at the CVS on Forest Hill Road and Northside Drive.

The post alleges the victim came out of the store to get in his truck when two other men held him at gunpoint.

Then they allegedly drove him to a motel on Eisenhower Parkway.

It says the two men stole the teacher’s phone and about $70 dollars cash, but he got away.

Hackle told us she got that information from her daughter, who heard the story from the teacher and she told us the name of the man allegedly involved.

Now, Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says nobody was robbed or carjacked at that CVS.

We told her the name that Hackle gave us and she said that man WAS robbed, but not in north Macon.

She said the man went to the Regency Inn motel on Eisenhower Parkway to solicit prostitution, and that’s how he was robbed.

Howard was not able to tell us immediately whether the man or the robbers have been charged.

This is a developing story. Sabrina Burse with have more details at 11 p.m.

