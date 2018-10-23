MACON — Every morning before you start your car you probably check the dashboard to make sure no warning lights pop up. Well as part of our Verify Life Hack series, we take a look under the hood.

We set out to verify, is that recommendation to get your oil changed every 3,000 miles really necessary? Our experts on the issue are Lauren Fix, she's the Car coach with the Car Care Council. We also went to Consumer reports for their recommendation.

When you hop in your car every day, you hope everything is in working order under the hood, but when it's not you take a trip to your local Mechanic.

"I mean we have literally unscrewed a drain plug, and it looks like tar coming out," mechanic Del Outlaw said.

Outlaw says he completes hundreds of oil changes a year, but added sometimes people wait too long.

"We have several that come in, motor is literally seized up, because they have no oil in (them)," Outlaw said.

So should you get your car oil changed every 3,000 miles? For the answer we asked Lauren Fix, with the car care council.

"That old 3,000-mile oil change, does not apply anymore," Fix said.

Fix says cars today take different types of oil but most cars can travel further before getting serviced again.

"If you really want to be safe 7,500 on full synthetic, and on a blend of traditional oil 5,000 miles," Fix said.

So we verified that you do not need to get your oil changed every 3,000 miles, and Consumer Reports recommends checking your owner's manual to learn just how far your car can go between oil changes.

"To keep it rolling, that's the cheapest, regular maintenance you should always do," Outlaw said.

Outlaw says oil change prices vary by vehicle type, but you'll keep more cash in your pocket, if you change your oil before your car warns of a problem under the hood.

