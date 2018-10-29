It happens almost everyday.

The milk runs out after breakfast, so you toss the carton in the recycling bin or the mayonnaise jar runs dry and you do the same.

But should you rinse out those empty cartons with soap and water before sending them on the truck to the recycling center?

Abby Kousouris set out to verify.

Attaway Recycling in Milledgeville services recycling in Bibb, Monroe, Jones, and Baldwin Counties.

On the conveyor belt, workers separate plastics from cardboard.

Manager Matt Attaway says sometimes it's a sticky job when juice is still left in bottles. Detergent from detergent bottles can make a slippery mess and expired milk smells revolting.

He added that sometimes, they throw out the really nasty ones, but most make it to the end of the assembly line where plastics get compacted together to make bales that Attaway can sell.

Each bale is 750 pounds. One bale consists of anywhere from 8,000 to 9,000 recyclables. He says a small amount of liquid won't destroy the whole bale.

Brandon Wright, Director of Communications for the National Waste and Recycling Association, says plastic containers still filled with solid food need to be thrown out at a plant.

However, coke and water bottles don't need an added rinse, but it can help the recycling plant.

“Think about like peanut butter; those plastic peanut butter jars that something where if you don’t clean them out thoroughly that’s going to be a problem,” said Wright

We verified, you don’t have to wash out your recyclables before putting them in the recycling bin, but it does help the plant.

