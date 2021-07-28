VERIFY: Were Perry High School students exposed to COVID-19 on picture day?

After speaking to multiple sources, we were unable to VERIFY the accuracy of the social media post in question

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A post is circulating on social media that claims Perry High School students were exposed to COVID-19 on the school's picture day.

13WMAZ reached out to Houston County School District to verify if that was true.



Our sources are: Jennifer Jones, the director of community and school affairs for the Houston County Board of Education, and Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District.

Here's what was posted on Facebook Tuesday: "If you were inside the school on picture day, 6 days ago, you have been exposed. One of the students has now reported they are sick with Covid and the majority of the people there were not masked."

Jones says she was unaware of this and could not confirm whether or not the post was true. She sent us this statement:



"When the Houston County School District is notified of confirmed cases in a school setting, our priority will be to quickly determine which students need to quarantine. We will then contact the parents of those who are affected, letting them know that their student was determined to be a direct exposure of a confirmed case along with information of when they may return to school."

Hokanson says he can't give information on whether an individual student at the school tested positive.

Caly Hess, the woman who runs the 'Middle Georgia Covid Tracker' page, wouldn't say who that information about the Perry High School picture day came from, but said it's based on a Snapchat.

Therefore, we're unable to verify 'YES' or 'NO' on whether Perry High School students were exposed to COVID-19 on picture day.

Do you have something you'd like us to VERIFY? Email it to news@13wmaz.com