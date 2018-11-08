On Tuesday, Warner Robins Fire Chief Ross Moulton said it's lightning that likely struck the C building at the Castaway Apartments.

It started a fire that destroyed the building and all 20 units inside.

Lacosta Sanders said at the time, one of them was his.

He said he lost almost all of his possessions, but was happy to be out safe.

"A lot of other people's stuff didn't make it out but as far as, we're alive so that's all that really matters," said Sanders.

But on several days later, Sanders posted on Facebook saying, among other things, that he had renter's insurance but the apartment company told him it covered only the structure, not his belongings.

So does the management company Arcan Capital need to pay for tenants' belongings lost in the fire?

According to a full lease contract obtained from another Castaway apartments resident, the answer is no.

In one of the very first sections, the document clearly states the apartment company does "not maintain insurance to cover your personal property."

We wanted to know how that could happen, so we asked 15-year insurance industry veteran Lori Johnson. She says there are typically two types insurance for renters.

The first is a renter's insurance policy that tenants usually have to take out on their own.

"A standard renter's insurance policy is taken out for your protection because we want to insure your personal property," said Johnson.

The second is liability insurance. Johnson said it's used in situations when a tenant damages the property, and it's typically part of a tenant's contract with their landlord.

She used a hypothetical example to illustrate how it works.

"Somebody leaves their flatiron or their iron on and they go to work and a fire starts, they're negligent, so they are the cause of that fire, so the apartment complex files a claim on that liability coverage," said Johnson.

So we can verify that the liability policy covers structural damage, whereas a renters insurance policy covers personal belongings.

Johnson notes, though, that insurance policies can sometimes seem confusing. She says the best course is to talk through any policy you have or are thinking of getting with an insurance agent.

Arcan Capital, the company that manages the Castaway Apartments, released a statement on the fire.

In it, the company's co-founder Steve O'Brien said "our hearts go out to our residents and anyone who has been the victim of a fire."

You can read the full statement below.

Arcan Capital Statement by 13WMAZ on Scribd

