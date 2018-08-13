Bibb County commissioners are still deciding what will or won't be part of their budget for the current year. One of their plans to reduce the millage rate is requiring some county employees to pay into their pension plan.

We’ve reported before that a contribution plan could save the county $2.5 million, or about half a mill. We set out to Verify, what does that $2.5 million cover and is the plan just for new employees?

Advisor Matthew Arrington gave the county's healthcare and finance committee a heads-up that he wants to know more about a plan to require employees to pay into their pension plans.

“I’m not saying it's back on the table, but I wanted to turn it back to this committee why it's important to look at some options,” said Arrington.

Commissioner Virgil Watkins agreed. “I mean, it's definitely back on the table,” said Watkins.

The savings commissioner Mallory Jones says is crucial to lowering the proposed tax increase. Last Thursday, mayor Robert Reichert said the pension payments would only apply to new employees.

“This applies to all active participants right now. They’d start paying as soon as they could put in place, what we’re being told is October 1st, it's make all of the plans sustainable,” said Jones.

“This would be a prospective change so that future employees who decide to hire on with what their retirement benefits could be can make that decision,” said Reichert.

County spokesperson Chris Floore says the mayor's proposal for new employees would yield a much lower millage rate reduction, but he also says the $2.5 million reduction was a recommendation from Arrington based on contributions from all current county employees.

“It is my advice to you that may not be a good idea for most of you impacting your employees,” said Arrington.

We verified that the $2.5 million and the half a mill decrease being discussed would involve all 1,700 current employees, but Mayor Reichert is asking for a scaled-down version with only new employees. It's up to the full commission to decide which one to adopt.

