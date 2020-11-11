Some young voters on social media are asking if they can register to vote in the runoff if they turn 18 by the runoff date, even if they didn't vote in November.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia voters are already looking ahead to the January 5th runoff where they will decide two U.S. Senate races, but some young voters on social media are asking if they can register to vote in the runoff if they turn 18 by the runoff date, even if they didn't vote in the regular election.

We spoke to Bibb Board of Elections Chair Mike Kaplan and referred to the Secretary of State's website to verify.

Young voters turned out in record numbers for the 2020 Presidential election, and Mercer sophomore Savannah Curro says they're not done yet.

"Seeing the fact that people seem to be so engaged right now and invested -- young people -- I think that we will see the same numbers in January," she says. "As long as we keep the energy up."

She is a part of Mobilize Mercer, a non-partisan group that encourages students to get involved in politics and vote.

They're already planning events to keep the turnout strong for the January 5th runoff.

"I want people to feel like their vote matters, their voice matters and I want them to feel like they can make a difference because I know they can."

Back to the question on some young voters' minds -- can they register to vote in the runoff if they turn 18 by January 5th, even if they didn't vote in the regular election?

According to Bibb County Board of Elections Chairman Mike Kaplan, they can.

"It's a quirk in election system," he says. "You can register to vote to be able to vote in this runoff."

The Georgia Secretary of State's website says you must be 17 and a half to register and 18 years old to vote.

Which means even if you didn't vote in the November election, you can still make your voice heard.

"It allows people who didn't vote or who are new voters that turn 18 or qualify to vote by December 7th to register to vote," says Kaplan.

According to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University, youth voter turnout was up 8 points from 2016, jumping from 45 percent to 53.

So we can verify that, yes, 17-year-olds can register to vote in the runoff if they turn 18 by the runoff date, even if they didn't vote in November.