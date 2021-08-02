VERIFY: Yes, you can still get the COVID-19 vaccine if you have allergies

Health experts say if you have a history of anaphylaxis, you should consult with your doctor before getting the vaccine

MACON, Ga. — With over 1 million vaccinations administered in Georgia and millions in the Peach State still waiting, some people still have questions.

One viewer wrote in asking if you can get the vaccine if you have allergies?

13WMAZ spoke to Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jennifer Hoffman and referred to the CDC to verify. According to our sources, you can.

"Generally speaking, yes, the vaccine has been recommended for everyone," said Hoffman.

She says if you have questions or concerns, then you should speak with your doctor. The CDC guidelines echo that advice.

If you have food, pet, latex or environmental allergies, you should still get vaccinated.

The CDC says it's safe for almost everyone with allergies to get the vaccine, unless you are allergic to polyethylene glycol, polysorbate or any other ingredient in the vaccine.

The two COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. do not contain eggs, preservatives or latex.

"Whether someone who has a history of anaphylaxis should get the vaccine is maybe a little bit more up in the air. They definitely should talk to their own doctor about what precautions they can take to make vaccination as safe as possible for them," said Hoffman.

Although it's rare with the COVID-19 vaccine, anaphylactic reactions typically occur within minutes to hours of exposure to a specific substance.

According to Bibb's Health Department Administrator Dr. Jimmie Smith, that's why they monitor you after getting the shot.

"We have them wait 15 minutes if they've not had a reaction or any episode of anaphylaxis prior. Or if they have, we actually have them wait 30 minutes and we have a staff member in the parking lot watching all of those cars," said Smith.

In the rare chance that you do experience an allergic reaction to the vaccine, the CDC recommends that you do not get the second dose.

The CDC says that, as of Jan. 19, there have been 15 cases of anaphylaxis with the Moderna shot. That equates to about 2 cases per million doses.

There's been 45 cases from the Pfizer shot. That's about 6 cases per million doses. Those are both extremely low rates.