Did you know you could get hookworms by walking around on the beach?

It sounds scary, but it's real.

It happened to a 17-year-old who was vacationing with this family at Pompano Beach, Florida last month.

Michal Dumas start developing a rash a day after being buried in the sand.

"He was buried in the sand for fun, and it has become our nightmare," his mom, Kelli Mulhollen Dumas, posted on Facebook, with graphic images of his inflamed skin.

After 11Alive posted the story on its Facebook page, many viewers wanted to know if you could really get it by walking on the sand. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the answer is yes.

Hookworm is a parasite that lives in the ground after passing through feces. Once in the body, the move through your blood streams and eventually in up in the small intestine, where they can live inside of you for years.

It's common in pets and can spread, for example, if your child is playing in the dirt and comes in contact with contaminated soil.

Six out of 17 people traveling with her son were infected with hookworms, the teen's mom said. One case was just diagnosed July 23.

Doctors said the teen had multiple worms inside of him - one ws even three inches long. His mom said he was given antibiotics, but they didn't work. They then tried cryotherapy.

To prevent it, the CDC says do not walk barefoot in areas where hookworm is common and where there may be fecal contamination of the soil.

