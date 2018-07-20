Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Have you ever wondered why you get more mosquito bites then others? Or have you ever been told you have sweet blood? News 19 received questions wanting to know if a specific blood type attracts mosquitoes more than others, so we took it to the mosquito experts.

"Definitely yes," Mosquito Joe Owner Trey Powell said. "In fact, the best mosquito control that you can have is having my wife stand next to you because they are way more attracted to her then they are to me. It doesn't have anything to do with sex, it does have to do with blood type. Type O blood is much more attractive. I've heard type A is more attracted, but type O for sure. There's a lot of things that make us more attractive to mosquitoes, but it's not a myth. It is an absolute fact there are certain people that definitely get bit more, so the best thing you can do is stand next to those people so you don't get bit."

We can verify that yes, mosquitoes are more attracted to a specific blood type. Powell said mosquitoes sense the CO2 we breath out, so along with our blood type there are other factors that might make you a feeding ground. Those can be sweating, breathing heavy, drinking alcohol and higher body temperatures.

People also react differently to the bites, but again we can verify this is true.

