Macon-Bibb commissioner Virgil Watkins says August 30th is the absolute last day for the commissioners to set a budget before agencies lose funding.

“We're playing with livelihoods right now, but we need to tell them in the very near future,” said Watkins.

We set out to verify if agencies were closing their doors early.

Library director Jennifer Lautzenheiser says the libraries must close on August 16th and she'll have to let her staff go.

“What we have right now is that we have funding until the 15th, but that’s what we have to base decision on,” said Lautzenheiser.

Wade McCord, Macon-Bibb Tax Commissioner, says he can file an extension to submit a budget after the state's September first deadline. Commissioners could prolong the millage rate vote past August.

The Macon Transit Authority says their funds are also dwindling. Director Craig Ross says they've been able to stay open since July 1st because of $221,000 of state funding, but it will be spent soon. He hopes Bibb County commissioners will make a decision soon so he won't have to delay services, especially paratransit.

We verified that public transportation will be able to stay open until August 31st, but the libraries will not.

Michael Hokanson with the health department says they will use state funding to ensure that employees are still getting paid and services are being maintained.

Sam Kitchens with the parks department says they are having to look at employee cuts and without those employees, grass won’t be mowed and debris won't get picked up.

