Every day, cars zoom up and down Watson Boulevard. That's where Tyler Booth and Tristian McDowell travel regularly by foot.

"Cars like to speed down the road, even if it's a red light or stop sign or whatever, a crosswalk," says McDowell.

RELATED: UPDATE | Warner Robins pedestrian hit, killed on Watson Boulevard

Within the last 3 years, Warner Robins Police Department says 10 car accidents involving pedestrians happened near or at the intersection of Watson Boulevard and Knodishall Drive. They say most of those involved people jaywalking. We set out to Verify, are there adequate crosswalks for pedestrians on Watson Boulevard?

There may not be a crosswalk on Knodishall Drive, but if you walk just a couple hundred feet up on Carter's Circle, there is a safe place to cross the street.

Sergeant Randy Evans with Warner Robins Police Department Traffic Division says people choose to jaywalk instead. "They are not utilizing the crosswalks or using the sidewalks," says Evans. He says these accidents usually occur near crosswalks. With high call volumes and officers working other traffic investigations, Evans says it's difficult to prevent jaywalking 24/7. "We do what we can, but it's just hard to combat because everybody has it in this mindset that, 'I'm grown, I'll cross and do just as I please.'"

When officers patrol for violators, Evans says the jaywalking stops temporarily. "Everybody straightens up and once they see we're no longer there, they tend to go back to doing their own thing. "

RELATED: Pedestrian hit and killed in Macon

Booth admits he jaywalks because it's the easier option.

"I cross there all the time trying to get something to drink, and the cars are moving so fast, but it gets tiring walking all the way up the street." Evans says when walking near roads, especially at night, wear light-colored clothes that make you visible.

Jaywalking is against Georgia code. Offenders can face up to a $250 fine.