MACON, Ga. — A viewer sent an email asking, "Is it true there are no female captains in the Bibb County Sheriff's Office?"

Law enforcement was once a male-dominated career, but now, deputies say more and more women are joining the field. Sabrina Burse took a closer look at the numbers to see how many women work at the sheriff's office and positions they hold. Her source is Chief Deputy Michael Scarbary with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

"Being in this line of field, you are going to get tested," said Deputy Constance Smalls.

Smalls has worked for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for the last 12 years.

"Back in 2007, once I left the Department of Juvenile Justice, I wanted to advance my career and get more into law," said Smalls.

While she's moved up the law enforcement ladder, you may not see many women like Smalls working in the career to fight crime or leading in the field.

So, 13WMAZ set out to Verify -- are there any female captains at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office? Chief Deputy Scarbary had the answer.

"Right now, we do not have any captains or majors. We have in the past," said Scarbary.

So it's verified. There aren't any female captains employed at the sheriff's office, but what about other ranks? How does the number of men compare to women?

Scarbary says between law enforcement and the civilians who work at the sheriff's office, about 65 percent of them are men and 35 percent of them are women.

"Females can be more helpful with children. Sometimes, they can be more helpful with a female. So it's definitely a plus to have a diverse workforce," said Scarbary.

Smalls says man or woman, it takes confidence to get the job done.

"You just have to be strong-minded. You have to be firm with them. You have to know your job," said Smalls.

Smalls wants the next generation of women to know if they put their mind to it, they can do it.

"I think a lot of women can do just as much jobs that men can do. It's not a man's world," said Smalls.

Smalls currently works in the warrant division at the sheriff's office. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says around consolidation is when they lost some women ranked as captains and lieutenants. Right now, they have 4 female lieutenants and 10 female sergeants.