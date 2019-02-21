Some Bibb County commissioners want to add another name to the I-16/I-75 interchange named after Major Bobby Jones.

Perhaps you've seen the sign over the two intersecting highways that reads, "In memory of Bobby Jones."

Right now, it has been taken down for construction, but some Bibb County commissioners are looking to add Senator David Lucas' name to the intersection.

They say that's because the senator worked hard to lobby money for the project.

We set out to verify, can the name of the Bobby Jones Intersection be changed?

Our source was Penny Brooks with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

From Pre-K to high school, Lee Johnson says he and Major Bobby Jones were close.

He kept his yearbook with photos of Bobby -- even a piece of paper from the 1999 dedication of the interchange in Bobby's name.

"At the ceremony, they had a flyover and a missing man formation, and it gives me goosebumps just thinking about it," said Johnson.

After attending medical college Bobby got drafted and sent to fight in the Vietnam War.

His plane was shot down, but searchers never found his body, so he is officially listed as a POW/MIA.

"It's not just honoring Bobby, but it's honoring everybody that's served -- MIAs, POWs, the deceased -- it's honoring everybody," Johnson said.

We set out to verify, can Bibb County or the state change the name of the intersection?

Penny Brooks, spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Transportation, says it is possible for Senator Lucas' name to be added to the interchange, but there are a few stipulations. She says a legislator has to be out of office for at least 2 years or deceased for any type of dedication, and if it passed the Bibb County commission, it would need to pass in the Georgia General Assembly and GDOT itself," said Brooks.

"There is not a day that goes by where I don't wear this bracelet, and I think of him in the morning when I get up and I think of him at night when I take it off," said Johnson, showing his wrist bracelet bearing Jones' name.

Not everyone has a bracelet, Johnson says, so they need that sign on the side of the interstate to remember those men and women left behind.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas says she and others have been collecting signatures on a petition to her get husband David's name on the interchange.

She says it'd be a great way to thank him to for helping get the $380 million for funding for the interchange project.

A proposal to change the name was on last month's commission agenda but was pulled.

This week, Elaine Lucas said she intended to bring up the name change again next week.