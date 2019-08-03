In 2016, Lee Wilkes started leasing a Honda Civic.

"It was a good deal. $259 for a brand new 2016," Wilkes said.

When he signed the lease, Wilkes paid nearly $1,500 in ad valorem taxes.

He expected this.

However, when he decided to buy the car a few years later, the bill was shocking.

"So it's like $16 to $17,000 and I'm like, 'whoa, why is it so high?' And they said, 'well you're paying ad valorem taxes.' And I said, 'hey, I've already paid those,'" Wilkes said.

Another ad valorem charge for around $1,100 was tacked on to his bill.

Wilkes says Robins Financial Credit Union told him this is state law.

So we set out to verify, if by law, the state can charge someone twice for ad valorem taxes.

In 2013, House Bill 386 passed through the Georgia Senate. The bill took away the annual 'birthday tax,' changing it to a 'title ad valorem tax.'

"Just because I'm leasing and then buying? This isn't right. It's the same car," Wilkes said.

So why did Wilkes pay the tax twice on the same car?

This is how it works.

Wilkes wasn't the legal owner of the car when he started leasing it. The legal owner was the car dealership and leasing company.

When he decided to turn around and buy the car, he became the legal owner.

According to state law, when the title changes on the car, that's when the ad valorem tax pops back up, hence the word 'title' listed in the state law and billing paperwork.

Wilkes says if he knew this information before he got into leasing, he might've reconsidered.

"I could've saved $1,100 and something dollars and made it towards the payments, I guess," he said.

Unfortunately, Wilkes has no choice but to pay off the tax.

