In July, lawmakers signed House Bill 978 into law, confusing everyone from parents to prosecutors.

"In lines 32 and 33, there is language that makes what has always been a very clear part of the law ambiguous," says Bibb Solicitor General Rebecca Grist. "We've muddied the waters."

The bill states:

"The driver of a vehicle upon a highway with separate roadways or a divided highway, including but not limited to a highway divided by a turn lane, need not stop upon meeting or passing a school bus which is on a different roadway or on another half of a divided highway, or upon a controlled-access highway when the school bus is stopped in a loading zone, which is part of or adjacent to such highway and where pedestrians are not permitted to cross the roadway."

Josh Hogan says sometimes his children ride the bus, and he thinks cars should always stop near a loading school bus, no matter how big or small the road is. Georgia law required that prior to the introduction of House Bill 978.

"Let the kids get on and off the bus in a safe way, and I think that would be the best reality for everyone," says Hogan. "This is about the kids, not about you or anyone else, its about the kids trying to get to school."

So WMAZ set out to verify the true meaning of the new wording.

On Monday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr released his opinion, verifying that "Georgia law does not require a vehicle traveling on a three- or five-lane road divided by a center turn lane to stop for a school bus."

"I think they should change the law back immediately," says Hogan.

On Tuesday, State School Superintendent, Richard Woods, also released a statement, saying in part that "this change in law does NOT reflect best practices to ensure student safety, and could endanger Georgia's kids as they travel to and from school."

"This is something that I think we're going to see a very strong push early on to quickly repair this statute and make it what it said before," says Grist.

Legislative session starts back in January, there's sure to be a lot of discussion of about this bill.

Superintendent Woods' statement:

“This has been a point of confusion since HB 978 was signed. I appreciate Attorney General Carr’s clarification. In my role as leader of the Georgia Department of Education, I maintain my position that this change in law does not reflect best practices to ensure student safety, and could endanger Georgia’s kids as they travel to and from school. As GaDOE provides training to transportation personnel, we will continue to emphasize safe loading and unloading practices at school bus stops. More than ever, students need to be reminded they should never cross more than two lanes of traffic, including the lane occupied by the bus, at a school bus stop.

In the upcoming legislative session, I will urge our state lawmakers to reverse this change. We cannot put our students’ safety at risk.”

