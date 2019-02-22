MACON, Ga. — On Wednesday nights, college students fill the Hummingbird for Karaoke night.

General Manager Tim Obelgoner says every night, security staff stands by the doors, and at least five employees tend to customers. He says keeping everyone inside safe is a top priority.

"We try to stop problems at the door. If somebody comes in that looks like they are not going to vibe well with everybody else, we just ask them to go somewhere else," said Obelgoner.

On Thursday, Jenny Wright, Assistant Dean of Students for Mercer Law, sent out an email saying a woman was abducted Wednesday at the Hummingbird in downtown Macon.

She warned students to be careful while out on the town.

So we asked the Bibb County Sheriff's Office whether an abduction happened at the Hummingbird.

Lt. Sean DeFoe says investigators received a "ping" emergency alert from a cell phone. They found a woman from South Carolina alone on a street nearby.

DeFoe says she was highly intoxicated and talked about being abducted, but investigators were unable to get a clear report.

At this point, DeFoe says there's no evidence that she was kidnapped or abducted.

Earlier Friday, we spoke with Wright on the phone, asking her why she sent out the email. She replied with, 'No comment.' We asked why she couldn't speak with us, and she again said, 'No comment."

Obelgoner says his employees would see if someone is in danger, "they would've had to go past 300 or 400 students, they would've had to go past four or five staff employees and our security and out the front door without anybody noticing."

So we verified, there's no evidence of a kidnapping from the Hummingbird.

Obelgoner says the Hummingbird considers people's safety before they leave the bar, "I've bought numerous Uber rides. I've bought numerous taxi cabs. I've found friends. I called this girl's mom once," all to ensure that something like an abduction never happens inside the Hummingbird.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the girl returned to South Carolina, and the report is pending until she returns. They will continue to investigate the incident.