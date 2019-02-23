MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Every week, many in Baldwin County take their recyclable objects, including glass, to one of six convenience centers to be recycled.

But at a recent commission meeting, a rumor arose that the county only recycles objects that can turn a profit, most notably glass. Henry Behne was one man who was concerned.

"We're kind of unsure what that is," Behne said of what turns a profit. "One of those, we understand, is glass."

So we set out to verify by asking Ashley Bacon, executive director of Keep Milledgeville Baldwin Beautiful, a local non-profit that works with the county to preserve the environment. She said the convenience centers recycle most objects.

"In Baldwin County, we recycle items one and two," Bacon said. Those are common items like soft drink bottles, fruit juice containers, laundry detergents, and aluminum cans. You can find the number inside a triangle on most containers.

"We also recycle cardboard, press board, aluminum, but for the most part, anything that's plastics one and two that people can recycle," Bacon said.

But there's one thing the county doesn't recycle despite allowing residents to separate them, glass.

"I think people keep saying it's the county who doesn't recycle glass when, in fact, it's Advanced Disposal's choice not to recycle the glass," Bacon said.

Baldwin County contracts their waste disposal services to Advanced Disposal. The waste management company doesn't recycle the glass because the nearest glass recycling center is in Atlanta.

"To haul that much glass that far away isn't fiscally responsible for them," Bacon said.

Instead glass objects end up in a landfill in Dry Branch, about 45 minutes away.

So it was verified that the county doesn't recycle glass objects, but that's because it falls on the business decisions of Advanced Disposal. They can't turn a profit, according to Bacon. Behne said he can make sense of that.

"Well, if that's the case you can understand, but let us know so we don't spend resources cleaning up glass that's not going to be recycled," he said.

Bacon encouraged more people to participate in recycling. Those that live in Milledgeville can actually have two 18-gallon recycling jugs delivered by Advanced Disposal. The jugs are already included in the water bill.