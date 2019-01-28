MACON, Ga. — In the middle of downtown Macon, you'll find a big building with beautiful stone pillars, french doors, and fancy light fixtures -- the Macon City Auditorium.

The inside seats 2,700 people, but it's what's on the outside that also catches attention.

Now green from corrosion, a colossal copper dome tops the auditorium.

According to Macon-Bibb SPLOST Director Clay Murphey, the dome is nearly 15,000 square feet in size.

"It looks historical, I wouldn't say pretty, but it's part of Macon I guess," said Macon-Bibb resident Lisa Haslem.

Over the weekend, Visit Macon, posted an Instagram photo with a caption that says "According to Guiness World Records, The Macon City Auditorium houses the largest copper dome in the world."

So we set out to verify if that's actually true.

If you 'Google it' you'll find old postcards from the early 1900s advertising "The largest copper dome in the world."

And on the auditorium's website, the description on the venue says the "unique copper dome is reportedly the largest in the world."

The following is an e-mail statement from Guiness PR Rep, Rachel Gluck:

"After researching within our database, I am unable to confirm that Macon City Auditorium had, or has ever held, a Guinness World Records title related to the information you've provided."

We verified that Guinness World Records does not currently recognize the copper dome on the Macon City Auditorium as the world's largest.

13WMAZ also asked Guiness if "largest copper dome" is actually a category they record and, if so, where is the largest copper dome? We have not received a response