With Tuesday being National Tequila Day, some KHOU 11 viewers sent in questions to our newsroom about the alcoholic beverage they wanted us to verify.

Posts have been circulating social media claiming tequila is actually healthy for you.

Our KHOU 11 fact-checkers did the research to find out if that's actually true. Below are questions we received from viewers and answers verifying if the claims are TRUE or FALSE.

Q: Does tequila help you lose weight?

A: In a recent study, a sweetener made from the agave plant helped people with diabetes lose weight but Bariatric Dietician Elizabeth Vander Laan says the sweetener in the plant is not the same type of sugar used when tequila is made.

The alcohol has 80 calories in just an ounce and a half.

We can verify this claim is FALSE.

Q: Does tequila help you sleep?

A: Vander Laan says that while alcohol is a depressant and it will make you sleepy, it's not a restful sleep. After drinking tequila, people often wake up feeling even more tired.

We can verify this claim is FALSE.

Q: Does tequila help get rid of a cold?

A: A 2008 study found agave had limited anti-bacterial properties but Vander Laan reminds us colds are viral and so a shot of tequila won't help.

We can verify this claim is FALSE.

