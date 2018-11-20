Some people in Baldwin County are worried about their libraries closing as the city of Milledgeville and Baldwin County are not on the same page about funding.

Jim Killmon helps his son, Levi, read books at the Mary Vinson Memorial Library in Milledgeville. Killmon says his son is autistic and homeschooled.

"When we turn the corner to come in here, he just lights up like a Christmas tree. It's just really funny, he knows where he's going," said Killmon.

Killmon says he comes to the library with his son at least three times a week and he can't imagine not having library as a resource.

"It would be devastating to the plan that we have in place for Levi's education," said Killmon.

Baldwin County has two libraries, the Mary Vinson Memorial Library and the Lake Sinclair Library. The city and county don't agree on who should fund the Mary Vinson Memorial Library so the 13WMAZ team set out to verify: Has Baldwin County cut funding for it's libraries? Milledgeville District 4 councilman Walter Reynolds says it's a service everyone uses.

"My belief is that this is more or less a negotiating tactic, although I couldn't say it's playing very well with the public right now," said Reynolds.

County Manager Carlos Tobar says the Mary Vinson Memorial Library falls in downtown Milledgeville in an incorporated boundary, so the city should fund it.

"Now the funding inequity has grown substantially and we need to get that fixed," said Tobar.

Councilman Reynolds says the library in Milledgeville still serves people in unincorporated areas so it should receive funding from the county. Tobar disagrees.

"Since we do not have a valid agreement with the city of Milledgeville, we do not show funding after July 1, 2019," said Tobar.

So it's verified. Baldwin County has not cut funding for their libraries, but the county says after June 2019, they will cut funding for the library that falls within city limits. Killmon says he just hopes for one thing.

"That we can come to a real agreement," said Killmon.

The city and county will meet Tuesday to work out their differences and discuss funding. That meeting 9 a.m. at Central Georgia Technical College. Part of it is a public meeting so people can come and voice their concerns and then they'll go into a closed session for negotiations.

