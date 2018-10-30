People on Facebook are circulating two photos of Macon-Bibb County Government vans parked outside of the Bibb County Board of Elections Office, but the county doesn't dispute it's happening.

People on Facebook have been asking how taxpayer dollars could be used to transport people to the polls.

We set out to verify if a county van taking people to the polls is illegal.

We wanted to know where the people are coming from.

Macon-Bibb County spokesperson Chris Floore says they’re being bussed from the Bibb County senior center.

“A lot of people don’t have transportation or a way to get to the polls,” said Simpson.

Gracie Simpson said she was wondering how she'd get out there and vote.

The Bibb County Parks and Recreation Department normally takes the van out to drive seniors to the grocery store or the park.

“It is a real blessing,” said Simpson.

But is it illegal for the county to be using their resources to take people to a polling place?

We called Katie Byrd with the Attorney General’s Office to find the specific code that addresses this issue. According to Code 21-5-30-2, while public agencies like the county can't use its resources to support an individual candidate or a party, there's no reason they can't drive people to the polls if it’s bipartisan.

Driving those seniors is not illegal. We verified the county's vans are not breaking the law.

“I was so blessed that she did that for me and I’m glad she did,” said Simpson.

The Senior Center is full of happy faces thankful to get a chance to vote.

