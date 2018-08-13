Pickup truck owner Jerry Barfield owns a Chevy pickup truck, and he doesn't let anyone ride in his truck bed after learning from a personal experience with his dog.

"I took him to the vet, and I put him on the back of the truck instead of the inside and he did the same thing kids do. Once I start rolling, he panicked, jumped out of my truck, fell face first in traffic, had to go back to the vet, so now I don't even ride him in the back of the truck," Barfield said.

Truck salesmen Tim Merriman didn't know the law, but remembered his parents letting him ride in their truck bed when he was younger.

"Whenever that happened, my mom was usually in the car so we had to go really slow, and we took every turn two and a half miles per hour 'cause she was like, 'My baby's in the back,'" Merriman said.

Nowadays, Barfield and Merriman play it safe, unlike the man who fell off the pickup truck bed on an exit ramp off of Eisenhower Parkway in Macon.

Many people ride in the truck beds, but what is the law? Bibb County Traffic Commander Scott Davis verifies the answer.

"The timing or age limit that he can sit or she sit in the bed of a pickup truck and basically as the code section reads on the interstate, no one under the age of 18," Davis said.

Davis says that law covers state roads, highways, and interstates, but other county roads do not have an age limit.

Any violators of the law could face misdemeanor charges.

