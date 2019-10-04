WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — "Locally across other departments, statewide, and nationally, it seemed like, unfortunately, we got a little more violent," said acting Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner.

He made the comment Monday while discussing the city's latest annual crime report. It showed violent crime overall in the International City rose about 15% between 2017 and 2018.

Wagner said the jump was part of a nationwide trend of increased violent crime, but is this true?

To answer that, we pulled the FBI's national crime statistics.

Only data from the first half (January to June) of 2018 is currently available to the public, but those figures show violent crime across the country actually dropped more than 4 percent when compared to the same period the year before.

When we asked what data Wagner was basing his claim on, the department would not provide a clear answer. In an effort to be fully transparent, we've included the text message exchange below.

Department spokesperson Jennifer Parson responded to our question with a text that read, "When he referred to 'we,' he was speaking about our department."

We responded: "OK, but earlier in that statement, he made the claim that other local departments, the state as a whole, and the nation have also gotten more violent. What I'm trying to understand is what data he was basing that on?"

Parson said she was "just reiterating what (she) was told." She did not provide any further information.

We can't with certainty verify or falsify the claim until the full 2018 FBI dataset is released. However, the figures that are currently available suggest, at least when compared to year-over-year-data, Wagner's claim about 2018's national trend is unlikely to bear out.

It's not the first time department leaders have connected local crime to national trends. In 2017, after the city's 2016 report showed a jump in violent crime, then-Police Chief Brett Evans said, "Things are becoming more violent -- you know, the situations across the United States is [sic] changed where people are acting out differently and we're seeing upticks in these particular crimes."

Department spokesperson Jennifer Parson made similar comments after a string of fatal shootings in 2017. "You can see the trends nationwide," she said. "Crime is going up nationwide and it's a wave."

In both of those cases, they were mostly correct. Evans said crime was trending up across the country in 2016, and in 2017, Parson cited a national crime wave. The FBI's data shows violent crime rates nationwide did rise every year from 2014 to 2016. They dropped slightly in 2017.