You've heard us talk about them for years.

From the news desk to when we're reporting in the field, journalists use Georgia's open records law on an almost daily basis. But what exactly are open records?

According to Georgia code, a lot of things.

The latest version of Georgia's open records act was signed into law in 2012 and right at the very top, it declares "open government is essential to a free, open, and democratic society..."

At its core, that's what the open records act is all about.

It makes almost all public employees' written and electronic documents, including phone call logs, text messages and emails, available to the public.

Typically, government's must provide those documents within 3 days of a request. Usually, all you have to do, is ask for them.

The idea, the law says, is to help the public use those documents to keep its government in check.

But who can get those records? You see reporters talk about them all the time and might think that it's only something the media has access to. That is not true.

Anyone can file an open records request, which means you have the power and the right to ask your city council, your sheriff, or almost anyone else who gets paid with tax dollars for the records you're curious about.

Typically, all you have to do is send an email or letter to a city or county clerk. In it, explain you're making an open records request and describe the documents you want.

Of course, it's not always that simple. Georgia law makes some records exempt from requests, like police case files from open investigations and some person information of public employees.

However, Georgia's open records laws are broad, so if you want something from the people who serve you, odds are you can get it.

The state attorney general's office can help you do it. It's website has this step-by-step explainer to help you make your own request. If you feel like you're being denied records you have a right to see, you can file a complaint with their office here.

Finally, to read the law in its entirety for yourself, you can take a look here.

