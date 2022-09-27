Verizon provides unlimited texts, calls, data for customers along Florida coast

The offer kicks in for customers starting Sept. 28 through Oct. 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Verizon is helping its Florida customers impacted by Hurricane Ian by providing unlimited calls, texts and data.

Unlimited calls, texts and data kicks in for customers and small business owners starting on Sept. 28 through Oct. 4, Verizon said in a news release. The relief applies to all users in the following Florida counties:

Charlotte

DeSoto

Hardee

Hillsborough

Lee

Manatee

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less. Customers don't have to take any steps before the offer begins, but you can check to see if you're eligible by entering your zip code at this link. If the link is not updated with Hurricane Ian relief, Verizon says the site will be updated.

Verizon will be closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and will extend the unlimited offer to other Florida residents if needed, the wireless company said.