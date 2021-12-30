x
'Very difficult decision': Allman Family Revival postponed to February due to positive COVID test

Someone in the show has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Devon Allman.
Credit: Devon Allman

MACON, Ga. — The Allman Family Revival show for New Year's Eve in Macon is now postponed until February.

According to a post by Devon Allman, son of musician Gregg Allman, this is due to a positive COVID test within the group.

The post read:

"I'm gutted to report that someone in our camp has just tested positive for COVID... We want a safe experience for our audience, band, crew and special guests. This is a very difficult decision as we were so looking forward to ringing in 2022 with you all." 

The show will now be held on February 11. All tickets and VIP's will be honored for the new date.

Sorry to report….Team DA

Posted by Devon Allman on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

