'Very difficult decision': Allman Family Revival postponed to February due to positive COVID test

Someone in the show has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Devon Allman.

MACON, Ga. — The Allman Family Revival show for New Year's Eve in Macon is now postponed until February.

According to a post by Devon Allman, son of musician Gregg Allman, this is due to a positive COVID test within the group.

The post read:

"I'm gutted to report that someone in our camp has just tested positive for COVID... We want a safe experience for our audience, band, crew and special guests. This is a very difficult decision as we were so looking forward to ringing in 2022 with you all."