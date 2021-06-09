'Very effective': Atrium Health Navicent readies monoclonal, COVID-19 antibody treatment

The FDA gave emergency use authorization, but the hospital system says it is not a replacement for vaccination.

MACON, Ga. — If you come down with COVID-19, you've now got a new outpatient treatment in Central Georgia that could successfully treat the virus.

Atrium Health Navicent is now offering outpatient COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments at five Central Georgia locations.

Erica Woodford says she fell ill with coronavirus in March of 2020.

"It really hit me hard. Every night, I just prayed I would wake up in the morning, because it was just that serious. I couldn't breathe," Woodford said.

She won the fight, but four months later, she got the virus a second time.

"I had a lot of memory issues, shortness of breathe and I couldn't even walk up one flight of stairs, even though I am a very active and moderately fit person," Woodard said.

At the time of Woodford's battles against the virus, there were limited treatment options.

More than a year later, unlike Woodford, people have the option to get a monoclonal antibody treatment.

"If that option had been available, I definitely would have taken it," she said.

Doctor Sandy Duke with Atrium Health Navicent says it's a one-time, one-hour long, IV treatment for COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in their first week of infection.

"For those individuals who are at high risk of having admission to the hospital and complications of COVID-19, monoclonal anti-body infusions have been very effective at limiting the risks," Duke said.

To get the monoclonal antibody treatment, you need a physician's referral and must be an eligible adult or 12 years and older.

It's another valuable tool in the fight against the virus.

"If we could all stay mindful, prayerful, hopeful, and stay in this fight together, I believe we can conquer and win this fight against COVID-19," Woodford said.

The FDA gave emergency use authorization, but the hospital systems says it is not a replacement for vaccination.

According to Duke, the monoclonal antibodies work right away, but they are temporary, which is why you must get the treatment during the first week of symptoms.

The treatment carries a warning for possible allergic reactions.