HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The new site for the Houston County government building is at Perry Parkway and King's Chapel. This new building will be about 20,000 square ft.

Andy Holland with Houston County Board of Elections is looking forward to the move.

"It's a one-story building, it doesn't have an elevator where we have to shuffle parts of equipment up and down an elevator to get it where it needs to go, so we are very excited to be moving in this building," said Holland.

The building will also house the County Agent's Office and the Natural Resources Conservation Office.

Holland says this building allows more space to store voting equipment, train poll workers, and more.

"Another thing we will have is a very large conference room to conduct early voting in. When we do early voting here, we basically use some extra office space that we have -- not the best setup," said Holland.

The City of Perry is purchasing the current government building.

Houston County Board of Commissioners' Chairman Tommy Stalnaker says the new location is ideal.

"We're going to have all the county facilities in the south end of the county within very close proximity to one another," he said.

The county broke ground back in December 2020. Stalnaker says things are moving along quickly. Sheridan Construction Company already laid the foundation of the building.

"Then they will start erecting the walls, and then they'll start putting the roof on it, you will see progress very rapidly over the next month, two months, because they'll be coming up vertical construction," said Stalnaker.