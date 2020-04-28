MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman is giving some relief to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sabrina Burse spoke to Quintessa Hardy to find out how she's helping the people who are helping others. Hardy says she handing out gift cards to essential works to use for gas and other items.

"They are having to go home with the uncertainty of not knowing if they've picked up the virus or have they contracted anything from this pandemic, and so they are taking that home to their families and they don't feel safe," said Hardy.

Hardy says she wants to take a small burden off of people like grocery store employees, medical professionals, and first responders, to name a few.

She's asking essential workers to message her their CashApp name through Facebook to put into raffle. She says she will randomly choose winners to receive a $50 gift card.

"I definitely think it is very, very hard on the essential workers who are still having to go to work and just be on the front lines. My heart is with them," said Hardy.

Hardy says she'll announce at least three essential workers who will receive a gift card on Saturday at 4 p.m. over Facebook Live. Hardy is asking each essential worker to provide proof of employment.

