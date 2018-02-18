More hot weather in the forecast for Mother's Day. We'll see highs in the mid 90s for most with just a spot showers or storms during the heat of the afternoon. By Monday we're a bit cooler but still near 90 for afternoon highs. For late day Monday we're starting to see some more cloud cover filter in. By Tuesday we have a big switch up in the forecast with widespread showers and storms moving in with a surge of Gulf moisture. The rain chances stick around through the end of the work week. By Friday some areas could see upwards of 2 inches of rain.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday (Mother's Day)... Mostly sunny. Only a spot shower or storm. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Monday... Partly sunny with a shower possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

