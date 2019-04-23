WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — "It was a rough time for a long time," says Vietnam veteran Donald Sloat. He talks about the many years of seeking out benefits after his time fighting for our country. "There’s a lot of guys out there that just aren’t sure. They’re half-guessing, they hear stuff, but if they go to someone who has the actual information like this, then that would be good."

RELATED: Veterans group urges VA to investigate Georgia suicides

On Thursday, a veteran’s supermarket is coming to Central Georgia Tech’s Warner Robins campus. Around 40 different organizations for veteran health care, employment, job training, retirement, and disability benefits will set up for veterans to browse through in Larry Walker Arena.

"Literally, depending on what you need. You shop table to table to find out the information that you’re looking for," says VECTR Center’s Chief Operating Officer Patricia Ross. She says there is roughly 200,000 veterans in Central Georgia. Ross expects to see a couple thousand at the event, exploring the various benefits offered to veterans. "You name it, as far as trying to get information on what you get as a veteran or, potentially, a widow or widower of a veteran. This is going to be the one place where everybody will be there."

Ross says family members of veterans are welcome to come learn about the different tools available as well. "What their parents or spouses may be entitled to, get the information, and then work with those agencies to get them the benefits that they deserve for serving our country."

These are resources that Sloat says helps the veteran community tremendously. "Some of us have some real problems and issues and stuff from being in combat or whatever, so it’s good to get some information to help them."

Ross mentions this is the first time an event like this has come to Central Georgia.

RELATED: 95-year-old veteran passes through Georgia on run across country

The supermarket is free. It is this Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Larry Walker Arena at Central Georgia Tech’s Warner Robins campus.