Veteran Macon Police captain, former councilman dies at 77

Capt. Henry Gibson worked for over three decades at the Macon Police Department

MACON, Ga. — A veteran Macon Police captain and former city councilman has died.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, Henry Gibson was 77. He served the Macon Police Department for 35 years.

In May 2019, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony honoring Gibson for his service and difference he made in the community.

Bentley & Sons Funeral Home is handling services, and they will be held on Monday, June 21.

Visitation will be held at the United House of Prayer for All People on Emery Highway from 10-11 a.m. followed by services at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Macon Memorial Park.