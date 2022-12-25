Veterans Cater to Veterans for Christmas

Martin Habecker says it's about letting the vets know they are not forgotten during the holiday season.

MACON, Ga. — Tis' the season to give back in the community.

Combat Marine Veteran Martin Habecker is a part of Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 6126 in Perry.

Every year on Christmas Day, members of the post go to Home Port in Macon to feed the veterans and give them gifts.

Home Port is a veterans transition facility, located on 5009 Harrison Road in Macon.

Home Port is a veterans Transition Facility homeless veterans and families of homeless veterans in the Middle Georgia area.