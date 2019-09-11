MACON, Ga. — Bleckley County is honoring people who've served in the military with a flag display in downtown Cochran. Sabrina Burse spoke to the man who wanted to show his appreciation for servicemen and women before Veterans Day.

Sam Barrs remembers veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice and veterans who still live to tell their story.

"My dad served and my two uncles were career Air Force and Navy guys. I've got a brother-in-law who is in the Reserves," said Barrs.

People in Cochran can honor veterans they know with flags posted along the street.

"I borrowed this idea from the mayor of Ringgold, Georgia. He started out with 14 and now has 1,400," said Barrs.

It costs about $100 to get one of the posts set up downtown. The plaque will come with the veterans name and their branch.

"We're going down East Dykes Street and also down Second Street," said Barrs.

Barrs says two weeks before Veterans Day, they start putting flags up. If you know someone who you'd like a flag set up for, you pay the fee at city hall.

"It's really a community service that I wanted to do to honor these guys," said Barrs.

There are 260 flags up so far.

"It's doing something for your country. You think about the people that fought for this country and got what we got now. It's just a way of saying, 'Thank you,'" said Barrs.

The flags will stay up for two weeks after Veterans Day. This is the third year Cochran has done the flag display.

