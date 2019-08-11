To honor the people who have served our country, many business around Central Georgia are offering free or discounted meals and services.

Make sure you bring your military identification to get these deals.

Here is a list of businesses with special offers for the holiday:

Applebee's: All veterans receive a free meal from limited menu. Beverages are not included.

Sonny's BBQ: Veterans and active duty military get a free pulled or sliced pork big deal combo. Offer is available for dine-in only.

Shane's Rib Shack: All active and retired military get one free big dad sandwich combo.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for veterans and active military.

Hooters: All veterans who purchase a beverage will receive a free entree from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small boneless wings and fries.

Chili's: all active & former military members get a free meal.

Chipotle: Veterans and active duty military can buy and entree and get one free when they buy Chipotle in store.

Dunkin' Donuts: Veterans and active duty military get a free donut, no purchase necessary.

Cracker Barrel: Military veterans and active duty military receive a complimentary Pumpkin Pie Latte or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake at all locations.

Publix: Publix is offering veterans, active military personnel and their families a 10% discount on Veterans Day.

RELATED: List: Veterans Day events in Central Georgia

Denny's: Free build-your-own grand slam from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Golden Corral: Free dinner is available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

IHOP: Come to IHOP for a free red, white, and blueberry pancake combo for veterans and active duty military.

Krispy Kreme: One free donut and a small coffee.

Outback Steakhouse: From Nov. 8 to 11, veterans and active military get 20% discount their check.

Red Lobster: Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert.

Great Clips: Veterans and active-duty military receive either a free haircut that day or the free haircut card to use at a later date.

Sports Clips: Sports Clips is offering free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military ID.

RELATED: Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek (November 8-10)

RELATED: Blade of glory: The mystery around a late president's sword

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.