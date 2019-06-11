Here's how Central Georgia is honoring veterans this Veterans Day.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Huntington Middle School's Veterans Day Ceremony - The school will be hosting a ceremony Friday, November 8 starting with a student processional at 7:30 a.m. The band will be performing, and Retired Gunnery Sergeant Jim Berres will be the guest speaker.

Byron Middle School's 10th Annual Invite a Veteran to Lunch Day - Byron Middle is encouraging students to invite community veterans to lunch Friday, November 8. An assembly honoring veterans will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., and the complementary lunch for veterans will be from 11 to 12 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Tribute to Veterans and Battle of Normandy Encampment - Georgia Veterans State Park in Cordele will be having a brick laying ceremony starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 9. The encampment will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The park is located at 2459 U.S. 280 in Crisp County.

Third Annual Veterans Day Parade in Dublin - The parade will take place Saturday, November 9. Judging of floats begins at 11 a.m., and the parade itself starts at 1 p.m. They'll be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the American Legion. The parade will start on Highway 441 South and Telfair Street, go down Jefferson Street, then onto Jackson Street, and finally end on Oak Street near Christ Chapel Church. Street closures will begin about one hour prior to the parade.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day Ceremony on Coleman Hill - Middle Georgia State University and Macon-Bibb County are hosting a ceremony Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m. The university president will present challenge coins to veterans who attend the event, and Mayor Reichert will make remarks. Coleman Hill Park is located at 285 Spring Street in Macon.

Telfair County Elementary School's Veterans Day Ceremony - The school will host a ceremony for the community Monday, November 11 starting at 9:30 a.m. The school's chorus will perform and Brannon Knight, a sergeant in the Army National Guard and a Telfair County High graduate, will be the guest speaker.

