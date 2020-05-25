BYRON, Ga. — It was a chance to celebrate pomp and circumstance for one Central Georgia graduate.

Senior Ally Henry was escorted through a strip mall parking lot Saturday in Byron in front of dozens of family and friends cheering her on.

Ally was paraded through the crowd on top of the family SUV.

She is an honor graduate with a 4.1 GPA from Veterans High School.

She is also a member of Rho Kappa, a Social Studies Honor Society, SkillsUSA and National Society of High School Scholars.

Her younger brother Ezra was also featured in the parking lot parade. He is leaving the fifth grade and heading to middle school.

Henry and her Veterans classmates will have their graduation ceremony June 18th at 8:30 a.m. at Freedom Field. That date and time are subject to change.

