WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's been 10 years since Veterans High School opened its doors in Houston County, and some teachers who have been there since the beginning said a lot has changed.

Johnathan Simmons started at Veterans as a junior in 2010 with the first graduating class.

"I remember when we had pep rallies, one-half of the gym fit us all," he said.

He said now, the students fill it up.

Veterans High School

Simmons couldn't stay away. He's back at the school teaching 10th grade World Literature.

"Being a military kid, I moved around a lot, and I think this place really kind of felt like home to me," said Simmons.

Steve Atkins, the Air Force JROTC instructor has been at the school since the doors opened.

Veterans High School

He said he remembers the halls being almost empty.

"It used to be a ghost town and now it's packed to the gills," Atkins said.

They started out with about 850 students and they've now grown to over 1,700.

Class size isn't the only thing that has grown.

"The school spirit has really, really come a long way," said Atkins.

Veterans High math teacher Dana Morris agrees. She said since most of the students came from other Houston County schools, it took a while to embrace their new mascot.

"We have grown from being 'Bears' and 'Panthers' and so on, into 'Warhawks,' and so in the last 10 years, now we're all red, white, and blue through and through," she said.

Veterans High School

Morris has also been at the school since day one.

"I thought, 'Man, I really want to get in on the ground level and see this thing grow,'" Morris said.

Both Simmons and Morris said Perry High School is their biggest rival after having to share a football field with them when they first opened.

Atkins disagrees.

He said it has to be Warner Robins High, where he used to teach.

He said he still jokes with his buddies over there that he's wearing his Warner Robins jersey under his Veterans one at the football games.

Veterans High School

Simmons said his time as a student at Veterans is something he will never forget.

"We really kind of founded, I guess, a place where kids are proud to go to Veterans High School," he said.

He hopes the next generation of Warhawks feel the same.

