'It means a lot': Veterans High teacher reflects on being named Teacher of the Year

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County's teacher of the year says she knew in middle school that she wanted to teach.
Veteran's High School's Jessica Miranda teaches special education and has been at teaching at the school for eight years. She says she's honored to be named the top teacher.
"I feel like we have the best staff and the best teachers in the county, so for them to nominate me really means a lot," Miranda said. "Especially during last year when we had COVID and all of that going on, so it really goes mean a lot."
Miranda says she loves teaching and calls it the most rewarding job on earth.
RELATED HEADLINES