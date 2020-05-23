MACON, Ga. — It's Memorial Day weekend and one organization is making sure they give back.

A drive-thru food drive was held for veterans in Central Georgia at Veterans of Foreign Wars in Macon on Saturday.

It was the first time the organization held the event.

Normally, the agency would place flags on veteran's graves around the Macon area, and hold a Buddy Poppy drive at local stores.

Due to COVID-19, that was not possible this year.

On Saturday morning, food was given out to Veterans. All the veterans were required to show up with a form of identification, proving that they have served in the military then staff members loaded their trunk with donations.

Organizer Amber Strohsahl says it is important to make sure veterans get support from the community during this difficult time.

"A lot of these people in this population are veterans or older elderly, they can't get out and they shouldn't be getting out right now. So this is just to help them to get some things that they need," Strohsahl said.

Strohsahl says the goals was to make sure they gave to at least a hundred veterans.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Crawford County woman celebrates 87th birthday with parade

'Pandemic Warriors' on a mission to deliver food, supplies to vulnerable community members

Houston County woman wakes up to find 65 'candles' in her yard for her birthday

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.