What better way to spend a cold Saturday afternoon than with man's best friend?

Over at the VECTR center in Warner Robins, pets and their owners were having a tail-wagging good time at their Pets for Vets event.

Seven rescue groups came together to help people find their fur-ever friends.

From puppies to older dogs, they had about 50 dogs up for adoption.

Veterans could even bring their own dogs to get free vaccinations.

Patricia Ross served 25 years in the Air Force.

"My husband and my family will tell you my pets are my stress relief when I've had a rough day," Ross said.

She says she holds events like this close to her heart.

"I come home, I grab one of the dogs and start petting them. They are great for comfort, they help relieve not only stress but other symptoms that some of our veterans go through, so it's just a great match to come out here find the right animal for you, and then bring them home," Ross said.

Pets for Vets even had canine demonstrations and a marching band perform for the community.

