Second annual VFW Day of Service honored in Macon with Veterans Fair

MACON, Ga. — The Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted it's second annual VFW Day of Service on Saturday.
It's a nationwide day of service led by veterans.
Across Central Georgia, VFW groups hosted a day of family fun, food, and fellowship for local veterans and their families.
Macon Post 658 held a veteran's fair to bring veterans and their families together to honor the day.
Information about the Pact Act was also provided at the event, and you could speak with a service officer about benefits and questions.
The event lasted from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.