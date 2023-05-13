Second annual VFW Day of Service honored in Macon with Veterans Fair

Macon Post 658 held the fair to bring veterans and their families together.

MACON, Ga. — The Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted it's second annual VFW Day of Service on Saturday.

It's a nationwide day of service led by veterans.

Across Central Georgia, VFW groups hosted a day of family fun, food, and fellowship for local veterans and their families.

Macon Post 658 held a veteran's fair to bring veterans and their families together to honor the day.

Information about the Pact Act was also provided at the event, and you could speak with a service officer about benefits and questions.