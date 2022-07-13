'Good to finally be recognized as an actual participant': VFW honors women veterans at Dublin VA

For the first time, The Veterans of Foreign Wars recognized 35 women veterans at the Dublin VA for serving our country.

DUBLIN, Ga. — For the first time, The Veterans of Foreign Wars recognized 35 women veterans at the Dublin VA Wednesday for serving our country.

Dee Adams served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, and is a member of the VFW.

"Don't just assume that females were not veterans -- there are a lot out there that get overlooked," Adams said.

She says oftentimes, women veterans get forgotten, which is why the VFW made it a point to pay homage to the women of our armed forces, the same way men who served often get recognized.

"If somebody comes up and says, 'Oh, thank you for your service,' they are looking at my husband versus me, and he has to tell them that, 'She spent more time than I did,'" Adams said.

JoeAnn McBride served in the United States Navy for four years. She worked as an aviation hydraulics mechanic. She says Wednesday's ceremony felt special.

"It makes me feel wonderful, and it makes me feel good to finally be recognized as an actual participant and not the appendage to a participant," McBride said.

Angela Daniels, a veteran who now serves with Padgett-Webb American Legion Post 17 says she likes seeing women support women.

"The camaraderie that was being shown when these women were getting their awards and their recognition -- it didn't matter if it was Army, Navy, whatever, they were showing support of each other," Daniels said.

The women got recognized with a pin and a certificate thanking them for their service.

"This is how we start. The small role is to get the ball rolling, and this will get into a major event, and that's what we're trying to do, to make sure the women feel acknowledged and appreciated," Adams said.