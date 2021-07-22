Macon's newest restaurant is co-owned by Central Georgia native and Tennessee Titan Bud Dupree

Downtown Macon's newest spot is co-owned by Tennessee Titans player Bud Dupree and offers brunch, dinner, and late night food

MACON, Ga. — VIBEZ is downtown Macon's newest restaurant and it aims to bring an upscale environment for people in the Central Georgia region.

“We kind of cater to a 'wow factor' with everything that we do,” said co-owner Chris Martin.

The eatery offers over 20 items across its three menus for brunch, dinner, and late night.

They also offer several specialty drinks. Many of them have unique names like the Dupree, which is named for co-owner and Tennessee Titans player, Bud Dupree.

Many of the drinks can also be made into a ‘Go Big’ size and come in a large 52-oz. martini glass.

As for the food, VIBEZ offers items like shrimp and grits, lamb chops, and Martin's favorite -- fried jerk ribs.

They also offer hookah in their lounge, which you can have as part of your dining.

Martin said that he and Dupree wanted to provide opportunities for people, as well as create something special for Macon.

“We just want to give a memorable experience when you come to VIBEZ,” Martin said.

VIBEZ has also thought about the physical aesthetic of the restaurant with a grass selfie wall, plush seating and modern, red epoxy flooring.

Right now, VIBEZ is only open on the weekend, but Martin says that they are working to be open more days for the community and are taking feedback from customers.

“It feels great to know where this came from and how far we have come to today. It feels great to see everything transpiring at the moment,” he said.

Their current dining hours are Thursdays from 4-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m., and Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. They are located at 401 Cherry St in downtown Macon.