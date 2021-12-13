Why are we seeing vibrant colors during sunrise and sunset?

It has to do with the wavelengths of certain colors

MACON, Ga. — Clear skies will allow you to enjoy another fall sunset like the ones we’ve witnessed several times over the last few weeks, but do you know why they’re so beautiful?

The reason why we’re seeing such vibrant colors in the morning and at night is because our side of the Earth tilts away from the sun during the fall and winter. This allows the sun to have a lower angle in the sky during the cold months.

Colors like red, pinks, and oranges have longer wavelengths so they can travel and be seen easier when the sun is lower in the sky. Colors like blue are best seen when the sun is directly overhead.

With all the sunny skies in our forecast, you can expect more fantastic sunrises and sunsets.