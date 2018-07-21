Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign swing through Macon Saturday to endorse Secretary of State Brian Kemp in Tuesday's Republican gubernatorial runoff election.

Pence told an overflow cheering crowd at the Macon Centreplex that Kemp was the best candidate to fight crime and illegal immigration while protecting Georgian's Second Amendment rights to own and carry guns.

"Grab a family neighbor, your next door neighbor, and bring them out to the polls this coming Tuesday," Pence said. "President Trump asked me to be here today for one reason and one reason only and that is to tell you that President Donald Trump and I fully endorse Brian Kemp for governor of the great state of Georgia."

Kemp faces Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in Tuesday's runoff. The GOP winner meets Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams in the November general election.

In addition to Pence and Trump, Kemp has been endorsed by former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Gov. Nathan Deal is among Republicans who have endorsed Cagle, who is expected to make a campaign stop at Lowe Aviation in Macon Monday afternoon.

Conservative author, broadcaster and blogger Erick Erickson served as master of ceremonies at the event. Others who took the podium to endorse Kemp included 10th District Congressman Jody Hice and Public Service Commission Chairman Lauren "Bubba" McDonald Jr.

Many of the people attending the rally were there to see and hear Pence.

"Because he's our vice president of the United States," said Linda McGuthry who traveled from McDonough to hear Pence's speech.

Former U.S. Attorney Max Wood of Macon also turned out to hear Pence.

"Well, obviously when you get the vice president anywhere, that's a big deal," said Wood who served as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia during former President George W. Bush's administration.

Gary C. Brown of Warner Robins also turned out to see Pence.

"We don't get to see a vice president very often, you know, so that was remarkable," Brown said. "I'll be shocked if I even get close enough to get a good look at him."

He didn't.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. around Georgia Tuesday. Other statewide offices on the ballot include lieutenant governor, secretary of state and agriculture commissioner.

