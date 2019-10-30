MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman hit and killed earlier in October.

She’s identified as 32-year-old Ashley Levanich, from Greenwood, South Carolina.

Here’s what we know about the pedestrian fatality:

On October 12, a pedestrian fatality happened on I-75N at the Riverside Drive overpass.

It was reported to deputies that a woman was walking on the interstate in traffic when she was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

On October 14, deputies responded to a call of an abandoned vehicle in the 5700-block of Sardis Church Road.

The homeowner at the address found a damaged Lincoln Towncar in his front yard with a tarp over it. Investigators determined the vehicle was involved in the pedestrian fatality.

The owner of the vehicle was tracked down and identified as 64-year-old Terry Payne of Jeffersonville. He turned himself in on October 16 on charges of hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.

